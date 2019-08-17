As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 28,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 11,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21B, down from 40,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd analyzed 6,472 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 242,466 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 248,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Company has 140,000 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gam Hldgs Ag has 116,203 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 673 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Company accumulated 6,780 shares. 24,880 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Cannell Peter B invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 13,809 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.82% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vanguard Grp reported 101.20 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 313,311 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd invested in 0.07% or 9,971 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 92.53M shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 11,900 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $73.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (Put) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Lc owns 26,790 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 1.73 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson owns 28,789 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,472 shares. Moreover, Colonial Tru Advisors has 1.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 45,042 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 2.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ca reported 1,578 shares. Parthenon has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The California-based Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca has invested 2.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.70M shares stake. Chilton Inv Lc has invested 5.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 17,851 are held by Guyasuta Advsr. Farmers Company holds 26,929 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 5,446 shares.