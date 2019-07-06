As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lifted by $664,298 Its Holding; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Holding by $3.01 Million as Share Value Rose

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 65,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 382,533 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, down from 447,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 291,168 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 33,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,678 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Company stated it has 2.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 5.73M shares. Parsec reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.34% or 2,680 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regentatlantic accumulated 33,143 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Kistler holds 2,870 shares. 248,012 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,400 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 30,323 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd holds 2.15% or 387,300 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.63% or 13,367 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 31,139 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $235.58M for 7.61 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.4% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 2.15 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 177,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 45,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,937 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De reported 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sg Americas Ltd Llc owns 10,176 shares. State Street Corp owns 3.51 million shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.58% stake. 319,814 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 9,347 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.06% or 980,842 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Andra Ap stated it has 119,300 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares to 73,075 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

