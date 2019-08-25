As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $580,096 as Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 30,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 6,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.