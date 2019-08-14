As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Has Boosted by $29.82 Million Its Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined, Cypress Capital Group Cut Holding

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 86,038 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 94,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 1.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4108.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 156,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 159,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $202.89. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 331 were accumulated by Td Cap Ltd Company. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.49% or 920,614 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 1.21 million shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Acg Wealth holds 0.22% or 29,097 shares. Haverford, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 446,963 shares. 5,174 were accumulated by Capital Advisors Ltd Company. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.31M shares. Whitnell And has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hbk Investments Lp invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Assetmark Inc has 613,949 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 676,544 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 106,808 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust by 15,170 shares to 96,690 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,938 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust (FMB).

