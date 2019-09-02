As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Lifted Holding; Cutler Investment Counsel Upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position by $7.24 Million; Stock Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 182.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.46M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,277 were accumulated by Bowling Mngmt Ltd Company. Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 302,427 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Management Lc owns 9,618 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 46,635 shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 16.87M shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 489,013 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.29% or 64,507 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,330 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 6,179 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kames Public Limited Company invested in 16,645 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 1,237 shares. 1,944 were accumulated by First Western Capital.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New by 184,689 shares to 26,407 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY) by 22,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv holds 102,594 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Inc stated it has 55,476 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 308,821 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 2,454 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs stated it has 1.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sunbelt Inc accumulated 1,683 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pinebridge LP reported 17,392 shares. Davis invested in 24,489 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,550 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 5,617 shares. Monarch Capital Management Incorporated reported 4,079 shares. Wright has invested 0.47% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,880 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 3.47 million shares. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma holds 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 3,996 shares.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.