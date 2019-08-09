As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake; Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $644,220 as Stock Value Declined

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 25,711 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 30,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.41 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.