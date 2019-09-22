As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Lowered Holding; Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Viasat (VSAT) Holding

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.55M, down from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 372,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13M, up from 364,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 265,335 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.39M were reported by Southeastern Asset Management Tn. 6,241 are owned by Shell Asset. New South Mgmt stated it has 3.76% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 0.23% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 5,853 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Lc has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn holds 1.92% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 84,984 shares. American Gp Incorporated Inc owns 111,269 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,716 shares. 113,489 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 15,029 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73,500 shares to 291,695 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 17,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,372 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass invested 1.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 593,369 shares. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 1.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Transamerica Advisors Inc holds 2,324 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 11,394 were accumulated by First Foundation Advisors. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1,000 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 1.64% or 159,381 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 6,652 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas-based Crossvault Cap Ltd Co has invested 3.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,749 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 52,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 122,526 shares to 158,471 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 637,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes & Nobles (NYSE:BKS).