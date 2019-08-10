As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased by $8.45 Million Its Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $643,752 as Share Price Declined

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 8,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.48M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03 million, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 15,237 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 101,790 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 720,699 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 262 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 111,882 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs owns 129,758 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 1.99 million shares. Pitcairn Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Long Island Investors Limited Com holds 154,946 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 51,279 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 82,045 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fjarde Ap holds 183,477 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 71,663 shares to 598,489 shares, valued at $70.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,066 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

