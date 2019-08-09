As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Holder Moon Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $84.24 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Position

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88 million, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $208.81. About 1.03M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 655,297 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares to 26,249 shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Money Management Limited Com has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,108 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,267 are owned by Arrow Financial Corporation. Moreover, Dillon & Assoc has 0.9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,453 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 13,696 were accumulated by Rothschild Invest Il. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 207,132 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated reported 29,224 shares. Capital Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Washington Tru Co has 1.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 138,646 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.34% or 302,427 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 816,952 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.89 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Com In holds 3.92% or 153,455 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.52% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Burney Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Chilton Com Limited Liability Com holds 2,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtn Limited has invested 3.79% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Montag A Assoc stated it has 0.32% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Ohio-based Bartlett And Llc has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Cognios Cap Ltd has 0.86% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Everence Cap stated it has 4,230 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 30 shares stake. Comerica Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Strategic has 0.82% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 59,663 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Markel holds 123,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.