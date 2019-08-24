As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Etrade Capital Management Decreased Holding by $784,246; Puzo Michael J Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $411,840 as Stock Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 16,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 62,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,766 shares to 474,685 shares, valued at $56.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 8,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 76,204 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2.67% or 19,881 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amarillo Bankshares holds 1,336 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.19% or 21,233 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 2,919 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.14% or 2,902 shares. Personal Capital Advisors owns 147,656 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc stated it has 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Optimum Invest holds 0.25% or 4,032 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr reported 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited owns 22,248 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 518,435 shares. 1,600 are owned by Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 61,395 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc holds 3.9% or 3.73 million shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders Capital Ltd accumulated 6.88% or 11.96M shares. Oppenheimer holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 809,912 shares. Summit Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Loeb has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verus Fincl Prtnrs has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,290 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 338,558 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,422 shares. Burney invested in 192,451 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 203,040 shares or 6.58% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 334,023 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).