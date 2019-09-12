As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Boosted Position by $1.28 Million; Cadence Bank Na Has Decreased Its Holding in Unilever N V (UN) by $300,900

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 64.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 9,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na analyzed 5,015 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 26,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 31,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $157.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 1.10 million shares traded or 2.69% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 27,150 shares to 60,290 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 13,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,738 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).