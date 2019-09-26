As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Brinker Capital Upped Stake; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $2.18 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 324,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 300,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 2.90 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 3,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 53,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.12 million, up from 50,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,766 shares to 251,901 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 17,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,084 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 104,849 shares to 495,698 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.06M shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.