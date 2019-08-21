As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Boyar Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Kylin Management Holds Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 336,047 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.21. About 5.30M shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Lc owns 1,569 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,457 shares. Moreover, Butensky Cohen Security has 0.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,901 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,032 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,964 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 1.09 million shares stake. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 22,650 shares in its portfolio. Verus Fincl holds 1,060 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9.34 million shares. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,069 shares. Hollencrest Cap accumulated 0.1% or 3,824 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 1,054 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot talks tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TAL Education Group Stock Lost 16% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.