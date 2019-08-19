As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Increased Stake by $4.07 Million; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Boosted Stake

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 21,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 250,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.01 million, up from 228,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $207.06. About 2.59M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,890 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, up from 35,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.71. About 1.20M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 2,583 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.2% or 12,800 shares. Blue Chip Prtn has 2.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 51,979 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 15,617 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 21,233 shares. 3,181 are owned by Lincoln Cap Lc. Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2.06M shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Advisors Ok reported 12,150 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.84% or 369,400 shares. 14,150 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Llc. Franklin Res invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dubuque Bancorp And Tru stated it has 43,118 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,641 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares to 70,515 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,060 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Tuesday, July 16 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62M. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,657 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,856 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 16,620 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 90,156 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 0.31% stake. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 2.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,343 shares. Ems Capital Limited Partnership holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 364,580 shares. Blair William And Il has 1.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.14 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 65,555 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.33 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 30.86M shares. Lincoln Natl Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).