As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Alta Capital Management Increased Holding by $15.03 Million; Magna International (MGA) Valuation Declined While Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 780,339 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 78,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.78 million, up from 149,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 28,522 shares to 862,737 shares, valued at $41.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,737 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 230,592 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,298 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.81% or 213,362 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc owns 1.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7.20M shares. 20,405 were reported by Naples Global Advsrs Ltd. Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cwh Mngmt invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 52,926 shares. Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,257 shares. Nordea Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westwood Gru invested 2.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ca holds 1,578 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.