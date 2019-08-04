As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Usca Ria Has Upped by $733,249 Its Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Upped Renaissance Re Hldgs (RNR) Holding

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Renaissance Re Hldgs (RNR) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Renaissance Re Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.54. About 295,582 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 22,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 18,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 45,250 shares to 47,253 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,882 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,989 are owned by Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc. Ent Services holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,513 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adage Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Rowland And Co Inv Counsel Adv invested in 32,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Communication Limited Co has invested 3.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 37,310 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 8,353 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc reported 208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mngmt Corp reported 3,232 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,160 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 3,341 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 23,325 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny owns 0.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,570 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 189,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Stk (NYSE:ADC) by 72,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 282,380 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,212 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 33,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 10,907 shares. Lagoda Investment Mngmt Lp stated it has 6.27% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Caxton Associates L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. 27,772 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Jennison Ltd accumulated 0% or 26,298 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% stake. Amer Century accumulated 224,466 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 41,185 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 55,300 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 5,884 shares stake.