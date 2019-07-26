As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Cut by $742,799 Its Position; Confluence Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position in Ross Stores (ROST) as Stock Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $105.52. About 1.42 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,410 shares to 15,656 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,837 shares to 63,019 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

