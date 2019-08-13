As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Decreased Its Holding; Hollencrest Securities Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL)

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 119,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 125,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,490 were accumulated by Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh. Georgia-based Willis Counsel has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny invested in 1.35% or 128,829 shares. Monetary Management Gp Inc reported 3.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Fund Management Sa owns 24,202 shares. Focused Wealth owns 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 592 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 21,834 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi. Sabal Trust owns 150,026 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,964 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,818 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 172,007 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.88% or 6,397 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 160 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,884 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 8,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,096 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares to 15,326 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) by 11,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 99,105 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 3.1% or 73,237 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank invested 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,860 were reported by Dumont And Blake Advsr. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 2.22% or 177,718 shares in its portfolio. California-based Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kings Point Cap holds 3.1% or 82,105 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Lc holds 20,407 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.89M shares. First Western Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,278 shares. Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aimz Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 28,581 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.35 million shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).