As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut by $2.95 Million Its Stake; Cutler Investment Counsel Increased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position by $7.24 Million

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.47. About 142,249 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.75. About 645,362 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 156,235 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 416,521 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 5,318 are held by Caprock Group Inc Incorporated. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 2,149 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 431,137 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 11,572 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory holds 458 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fin Architects holds 0.25% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1,169 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cap Ltd Limited Com owns 158 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited reported 20,739 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset reported 27,931 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 25,593 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.25% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) by 38,270 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $61.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,199 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 964 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.73M shares. Foster Motley reported 3,516 shares stake. Ar Asset Management invested in 1.55% or 21,550 shares. 30,002 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 25,798 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,636 shares. 17,400 are owned by Midas Mngmt Corporation. Sather Gp Inc invested in 0.32% or 8,138 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.62% or 31,473 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,843 shares. Puzo Michael J has 1.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 729,053 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.