As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Holder Homrich & Berg Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.75 Million; Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $37.28 Million as Shares Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 3.73M shares traded or 79.06% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 4.33M shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,143 shares to 9,987 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Savings Bank Usa stated it has 5,240 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Ancora Advsr Llc invested in 65,670 shares. Hills Natl Bank Tru Company owns 41,977 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 55,743 shares. Summit Grp Limited Company holds 44,900 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability invested in 2.13% or 442,338 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc accumulated 54 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 67,887 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 15.23M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Td Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 163 shares. Wealthquest reported 0.13% stake. Greenwood Ltd Com accumulated 1.42% or 28,883 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 344,935 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Md Sass Invsts holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 18,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co invested 0.13% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Olstein Cap Mgmt LP invested in 31,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Raymond James Na invested in 0.01% or 2,334 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 20 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth. Scopus Asset Lp invested 1.44% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1,721 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Rafferty Asset has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 8 are held by Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 109 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1,020 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares to 14.14M shares, valued at $154.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.