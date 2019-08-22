As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered by $3.60 Million Its Position; Visa (V) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Increased Its Stake by $24.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 19,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 7.55 million shares traded or 87.09% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25M shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $189.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.