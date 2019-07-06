As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Barnett & Company Upped Its Holding; As Aaron S (AAN) Stock Price Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.84 Million

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aaron S Inc (AAN) by 96.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 54,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 56,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aaron S Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 388,827 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares to 125,036 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 12,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,374 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,633 shares. Guardian Trust owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 668 shares. Ci Invs reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arbor Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.14% or 2,278 shares. Miller Howard accumulated 250,761 shares. 2,168 were accumulated by Wills Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated. Paloma Prns Management Co invested in 2,317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company owns 16,645 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 2,934 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,990 shares. Acg Wealth reported 59,353 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Company owns 65,896 shares. Montag A And Associate Incorporated reported 99,905 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Sabal invested in 150,026 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Colony Grp Limited Liability reported 17,678 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 116 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 10,244 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 28,590 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,508 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 10,298 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,291 shares. James Inv, Ohio-based fund reported 205,202 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 111,149 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0% or 570 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 27,204 shares. American International Gru Inc stated it has 177,025 shares. State Street Corp reported 2.56M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,906 shares to 82,862 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 55,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,932 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).