As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Ballentine Partners Has Upped Stake by $1.71 Million; As Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $918,554

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 11,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 21,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 529,113 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2981% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,153 shares to 525,661 shares, valued at $99.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 970 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Blackrock reported 7.06M shares. 381,607 are owned by First Manhattan Com. Natl Pension Service accumulated 6,170 shares. Quantum Mgmt holds 2,621 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 15,709 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 14,883 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has 4,754 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has 3,163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management has 444,751 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,857 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,981 shares to 9,744 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,470 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).