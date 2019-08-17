As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Aureus Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.95 Million; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Stock Rose

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 15,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 88,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 73,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,313 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,108 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 2,671 are held by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc. Ssi Invest Mgmt reported 3,816 shares. Indiana And Invest Management owns 2,844 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 46,635 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 134,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Summit Asset Limited Com has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 9,203 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co reported 281,690 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 30,323 are held by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ca reported 6,145 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares to 84,330 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,317 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 430,137 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1,924 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Fil invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 47,397 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 1.56 million shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.57% or 38,227 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.09% or 14,409 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 8,378 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 6,133 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 690,574 were reported by Cryder Limited Liability Partnership. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 47,957 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.