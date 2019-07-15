As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased by $1.12 Million Its Holding; Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Foster & Motley Lowered Its Stake by $452,922 as Stock Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65 million, down from 301,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $218.4. About 2.16M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 70,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $154.74. About 488,926 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 89,187 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $92.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.67 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 33,096 shares. Hartline Inv Corp has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pennsylvania Tru Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 2.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.86M shares. Rech Investors reported 16.20 million shares. Colonial Trust holds 45,042 shares. Limited Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 613 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 502,053 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,859 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 33,143 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 31,473 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability invested in 10,182 shares. Capital Ww Invsts invested in 2.66% or 57.14M shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Lg Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,924 shares to 556,636 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Fundamental Us Large Company Etf (FNDX) by 18,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73M for 15.73 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

