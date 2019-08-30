As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed Its Position by $351,058; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Rose, Altfest L J & Company Upped by $357,644 Its Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 4.11 million shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 199.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 6,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 10,137 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, up from 3,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $219.74. About 343,141 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares to 201,747 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). D L Carlson Group Incorporated stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,999 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,636 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 59,477 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company owns 9,676 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Com owns 66,202 shares. 1,434 are owned by Edgemoor Advsr Incorporated. Capstone Finance Advsrs Inc invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Opus Cap Gru Ltd owns 5,869 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 0.14% stake. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 9,618 shares. Principal Finance Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Virginia-based Wills Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,666 shares.