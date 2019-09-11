As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Sterling Capital Management Lifted by $96.33 Million Its Position; Daruma Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by $13.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 281,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 747,221 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49M, up from 465,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 1.57M shares traded or 54.97% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 487.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 504,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 607,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.62M, up from 103,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $232.29. About 1.93 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 77,281 shares to 520,316 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 163,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,595 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.40 million activity. ANIDO VICENTE JR had bought 26,250 shares worth $498,953. RUBINO RICHARD J bought $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Mngmt Incorporated holds 395,020 shares. 700 are owned by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Suntrust Banks stated it has 5,100 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 31,144 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.18% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 524,091 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma holds 0.09% or 34,676 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 17,739 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 24,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 399,064 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 21,301 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.32 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital invested in 0.02% or 14,797 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 8,482 shares in its portfolio.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 135,000 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $20.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Holdings In by 28,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).