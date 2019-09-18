As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Miracle Mile Advisors Has Raised Stake by $2.13 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Investors Boosted Its Stake

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 12,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 7,931 shares to 114,879 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,420 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Financial Serv holds 0.27% or 7,175 shares in its portfolio. Boston Rech And Incorporated stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,900 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt Inc. Aldebaran reported 5,771 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.70 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5.81 million shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,650 shares. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 119,079 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Scott & Selber has invested 2.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 344,742 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 236,273 shares. Huntington Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 345,047 shares. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 30,941 are held by Horrell Capital. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Plc invested in 0.6% or 15,748 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,519 shares. Assets Invest Management Lc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,500 shares. Hodges Management invested in 24,583 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 521,168 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 4.44% or 39,263 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 74,491 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connecticut-based Paloma Management Company has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 565,136 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.7% or 6,004 shares in its portfolio. Jlb And Associates owns 79,856 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 281,011 shares. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 34,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.