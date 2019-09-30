As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Position; As Oracle Systems (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Boston Family Office Has Decreased Its Holding by $305,704

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, down from 28,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $232.55. About 1.76M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 11.03 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 3,132 shares to 27,379 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 40,305 shares to 137,830 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.07 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

