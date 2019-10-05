As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $325,404; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position by $2.00 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 10,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 43,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, up from 33,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Showing Signs Of ‘systemic Mismanagement,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 1,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74 million, up from 64,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) by 15,400 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (Put) by 200,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,000 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,625 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.