As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted Holding by $737,360; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $423,998; Stock Value Declined

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 284.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 4,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $997,000, up from 1,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $226.53. About 1.48M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 51,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, up from 47,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 592,345 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 11,969 shares to 9,794 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,785 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Rech & Management Incorporated reported 4,599 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 82,827 shares. Reik Ltd accumulated 4,527 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability invested in 20,796 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Middleton And Com Ma has invested 1.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old National Savings Bank In has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advsrs Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,126 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 0.66% or 271,051 shares. Sei Invs reported 345,065 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Peoples Svcs Corporation owns 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,150 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,200 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 0.2% or 24,738 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Llc, a New York-based fund reported 70,744 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 341,146 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

