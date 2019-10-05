As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Lifted Stake; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 29,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, up from 27,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 29,270 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC)

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Range Resources study of Fort Cherry well finds no impact on air quality – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil And Gas Trust Value Ranking, April 2017 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VOC Gas Sensors Market Worth $186.7 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 4.0%: Grand View Research, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Usatoday.com and their article: “These are the 15 best dividend stocks for investing in retirement planning – USA TODAY” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,765 shares to 14,637 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,148 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).