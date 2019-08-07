As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Barnett & Company Raised by $343,800 Its Holding; United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Position by $3.18 Million

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $208.12. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 119,434 shares traded or 29.99% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares to 125,036 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC) by 91,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,508 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares to 385,255 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).