As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased Position; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Holding by $8.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 235,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 11.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375.45 million, down from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.21M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,817 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 79,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $201.61. About 3.69 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 18,042 shares stake. Kings Point Cap holds 0% or 556 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 3.94 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 4,656 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has 9,811 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 15,239 shares. Cadence Ltd Com has 358,461 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.03% stake. 1,399 were accumulated by Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com. 126,000 were reported by Apollo Lp. Pnc Financial Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Llc reported 6,131 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd stated it has 100 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Kayne Anderson Advsr LP holds 7.98M shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 106,977 shares to 399,290 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,021 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,266 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).