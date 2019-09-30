As Home Depot Com Us$0.05 (HD) Share Value Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.39 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 2.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (HD) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 37,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 487,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.44M, up from 449,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $231.94. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,600 were reported by Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 62,119 were accumulated by Troy Asset Mngmt Limited. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantum Capital Management holds 3,650 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp owns 325,000 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Kentucky-based Farmers National Bank has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 805,255 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 356,203 shares stake. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valicenti Advisory Ser invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tuttle Tactical reported 0.68% stake. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

