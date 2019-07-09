As Home Depot Com Stk (HD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $5.46 Million; Waters (WAT) Holder Harvey Investment Co Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (HD) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 28,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, down from 110,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 19,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37 million, down from 92,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 524,636 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 190,491 shares to 730,491 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co LP owns 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,657 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 5.73M shares. Captrust Financial holds 15,353 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,826 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Blue Cap invested in 5,712 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 2.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2.04M shares. Btr Management reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bainco International Investors reported 48,036 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,545 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP holds 0% or 11,504 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,821 shares stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2,968 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.23 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. Shares for $6.28M were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T. Harrington Michael C sold $4.60 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. King Ian sold $5.25M worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60 million for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.