As Home Depot Com (HD) Valuation Rose, World Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $356,063

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.45. About 812,238 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, up from 78,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73 million for 15.59 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.