As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Position; Spirit Of America Management Has Raised Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Holding by $342,000

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.03M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 4,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 145,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.00 million, up from 140,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $9.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.01. About 8.22M shares traded or 109.48% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Inc owns 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,341 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.25% or 18,635 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 36,605 shares. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,100 shares. The Australia-based Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dana Advsr holds 1.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 169,194 shares. Bluestein R H And Communications has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Glenmede Company Na holds 0.94% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 19,461 shares. Moreover, Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 1.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.39% or 8,545 shares in its portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 74,401 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 46,635 shares. Confluence Investment Management invested in 125,055 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,280 shares to 4,328 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,457 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 169,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0.08% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 4.68M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 2.95 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 0.06% or 158,807 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Llc owns 550 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.08% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 373,100 shares. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 665,200 shares. Menta Capital Llc reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Mariner Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 84,950 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 93,714 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 92,700 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.02% or 19,038 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 93,295 shares to 673,983 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,700 shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).