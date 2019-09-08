As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Value Rose, Atlas Browninc Decreased by $317,060 Its Holding; Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Share Price Rose While U S Global Investors Increased Holding

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (ALGT) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 22,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 51,020 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 28,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 134,938 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR IS FOR APPROXIMATELY 34 FLIGHT DISPATCHERS AT COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 06/03/2018 Allegiant Air Mechanics And Related Classifications Join Teamsters; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 CAPEX EXCLUDING SUNSEEKER RESORTS OF $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Allegiant Travel Company Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities; 03/04/2018 – Allegiant Announces 5 New Nonstop Routes With Fares As Low As $49; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – THE FACILITY HAS A TERM OF 24 MONTHS; 13/04/2018 – FAA COMMENTS ON ALGT AHEAD OF EXPECTED 60 MINUTES STORY SUNDAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 109,756 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 3,895 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 1,734 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0.1% or 643,951 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Comerica Comml Bank has 12,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) or 227 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 2,616 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 4,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 4,414 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,993 shares. Argi Inv Serv Limited Liability invested in 2,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares to 175,839 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allegiant Travel Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial results – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard accumulated 84.31 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Thomasville Bankshares accumulated 7,782 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.03% or 331 shares. 1St Source Bancshares invested in 0.7% or 43,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,678 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 1.05M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc accumulated 9,840 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Menta Limited Liability Company holds 4,400 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huntington Bancorporation reported 1.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Business Financial stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 29,700 shares or 1.05% of the stock. 5,423 were reported by Bender Robert & Assocs.