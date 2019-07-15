As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Churchill Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.96 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Its Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 4.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 10,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39M, down from 163,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.7. About 1.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will bluebird bio Be in 1 Year? – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers completes divestment of UPSA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late to Buy Celgene Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “S&P 500 Earnings Expectations As Low As 2016 – Let’s Compare The Periods – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “China Is Short-Term Trouble for Walmart Stock, but Itâ€™s a Great Name to Hold – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.