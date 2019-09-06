As Home Depot Com (HD) Share Value Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by $1.28 Million as Shares Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 71,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 73,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 41,462 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45M for 10.41 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares to 609,300 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,830 shares to 8,219 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings.