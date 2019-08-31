As Home Depot Com (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 10,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 57,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 67,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,694 shares to 9,831 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 53,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Fincl Group has 2,079 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc holds 0.54% or 4,678 shares. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank reported 1,644 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Capital Advisors Inc Ok accumulated 0.25% or 12,150 shares. Kirr Marbach & Communications Lc In holds 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,166 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 139,965 shares. Investment Svcs Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 2.89 million shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Sol Cap accumulated 14,922 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,490 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 161,142 shares. Spirit Of America Ny reported 13,650 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.8% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.04M shares. Howard Capital, New York-based fund reported 1,192 shares. First State Bank Trust accumulated 1,324 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 1,858 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc owns 1.24M shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Trust Investment Advisors holds 6,370 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Cypress has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 40,429 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Swiss Financial Bank has 688,816 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Llc owns 74,073 shares. Hills Bancshares And Trust reported 1,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier has invested 0.3% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 1,300 shares. Hallmark Cap holds 3,613 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 376,676 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 14,232 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares to 9,257 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 11,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,818 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).