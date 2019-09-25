As Home Depot Com (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Cut Its Stake; Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.82 Million as Market Value Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 5,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 5.06M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,891 shares to 55,055 shares, valued at $16.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Mkt (BND) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Edmp Incorporated has 3.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 62,954 shares. Altrinsic Global Ltd reported 347,443 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated holds 10,350 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,000 shares. 125,782 were accumulated by Twin. Dana Advisors holds 1.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 436,631 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 165,693 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.09% or 14,858 shares in its portfolio. 18,274 are held by Hedeker Wealth Llc. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 4,666 shares. 6,074 were reported by Cullen Cap Management Limited Com. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 237,385 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tru Of Vermont has 91,838 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.84 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Small (SCHA) by 13,651 shares to 29,783 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH).