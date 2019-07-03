As Home Depot Com (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Barrett Asset Management Has Lifted by $328,138 Its Position; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 46,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, up from 147,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 415,665 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cacti Asset Limited Com reported 100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 615,653 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.08% or 130,045 shares. 2,102 are held by Paragon Mgmt. Torch Wealth Management Lc reported 1,858 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.22% stake. Eastern Savings Bank reported 1.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Armistice Cap Limited Liability holds 1.18% or 112,000 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandhill Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 4,735 shares. Moreover, Hodges Mgmt has 0.55% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,310 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hilltop Holding stated it has 5,999 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.85% or 6.25 million shares in its portfolio.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,403 shares to 155,505 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,443 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 474,478 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $208.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 10,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,285 are held by Pennsylvania. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Management has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lenox Wealth invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Guardian Trust reported 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). The New York-based Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.32% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,019 shares. 29,649 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Navellier And Assocs accumulated 17,483 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.11% or 10,353 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 13,000 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Brown Advisory accumulated 4,076 shares or 0% of the stock. Eii Capital Mngmt has 1.93% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 342,500 were accumulated by Investec Asset Management.

