As Home Depot Com (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Atlas Browninc Has Cut by $317,060 Its Stake; As New York Times Co (NYT) Valuation Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Raised Stake

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 918,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.76M, up from 809,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 2.15M shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $210.14. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.00 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.97 million shares to 215,821 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,120 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares with value of $360,535 were sold by Caputo Roland A..

