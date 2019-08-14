As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Stock Value Rose, Jennison Associates Raised Position by $659,872; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increases Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 82,524 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 76.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 38,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 89,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 217,541 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form N-PX AIM COUNSELOR SERIES For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Names Kevin Burgess Vice President, Risk and Internal Audit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Thecabin.net published: “John Scherrey promoted at Centennial Bank – Log Cabin Democrat” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Thecabin.net and their article: “Rogers appointed to Centennial board – Log Cabin Democrat” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Partners Ltd Com stated it has 1.05% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 265,652 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 17,069 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan stated it has 40,290 shares. 124,200 were reported by Td Asset. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 58,495 shares. 16,398 are held by Paragon Management Limited. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Alphaone Investment Limited Co holds 0.02% or 2,344 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 291,774 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 232,693 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.82 million shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $121.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citi Trends Sets Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 51% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.