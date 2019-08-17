As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Holding by $2.70 Million; As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Share Price Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Boosted by $6.59 Million Its Holding

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 397,575 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 158,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 108,195 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 267,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 263,021 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Ltd stated it has 0.27% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,688 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 15.83 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 1,456 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 1.05 million shares. Whittier Trust holds 14,256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 133,700 shares. Horrell Capital Inc holds 1.12% or 124,668 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 92,197 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 26,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.12% or 291,774 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 49,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 255,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 141,580 shares to 477,810 shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 122,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Thecabin.net which released: “John Scherrey promoted at Centennial Bank – Log Cabin Democrat” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX AIM COUNSELOR SERIES For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fred’s Retains PJ Solomon to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Value – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy Names Kevin Burgess Vice President, Risk and Internal Audit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 18,077 shares. Sei Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 206,513 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 50,039 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Hldgs reported 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 18,195 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 656,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 19,700 shares stake. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 65,457 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 17 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.26% or 57,967 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com owns 82 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 18,600 shares.