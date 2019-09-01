As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Share Value Rose, Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Holding by $340,000; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowered Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 70,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 90,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. It closed at $17.72 lastly. It is down 15.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares to 114,504 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,700 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Girard holds 13,474 shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,065 shares. First Financial Corporation In reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 7,571 shares. Horizon Invests Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blume Management Incorporated holds 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 325 shares. Investment accumulated 1.26% or 4,545 shares. Rdl Financial has 2.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,675 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,047 shares. Cacti Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Tn reported 6,737 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.77% stake. Appleton Ma reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).