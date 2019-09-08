As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Share Price Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Holding by $18.00 Million; As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Price Declined, Eventide Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 117,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, up from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 558,664 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 94.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 61,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 164,480 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 202,033 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd owns 97,231 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 1.99 million shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 240,310 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Ifrah Svcs stated it has 18,267 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 41,243 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.22% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). United Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 26,897 shares. Sabal reported 0.04% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 13,002 shares to 70,503 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28,100 shares to 359,900 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 372,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,000 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.