As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Share Price Declined, Holder Jcsd Capital Lowered Stake by $340,000; Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Trimmed Holding by $537,075 as Market Value Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 12,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 297,238 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 90,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 128,433 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 40,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 18,316 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 49,859 are owned by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 111,444 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 24,160 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 106,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 26,897 are held by Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd. Barr E S & Communications, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0.01% or 351,826 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 172,481 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication stated it has 872 shares. Principal Financial invested in 690,821 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.09 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,900 shares to 13,062 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).